Govt plans to introduce annual pass system to replace highway tolls: Gadkari

The government is planning to introduce an annual pass system to replace toll collection on national highways to enhance operational efficiency and promote convenience for road users, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari. (X)

Gadkari referred to barrier-free toll collection as part of a pilot project in Gharonda, Choryasi, Nemili, UER-II, and the Dwarka Expressway and said satellite-based toll was introduced, which HT exclusively reported this month. He said pilot locations will as an alternative be operated using an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) FASTag System-based barrier-free and free-flow toll.

Gadkari said satellite-based toll requires additional constellations to achieve the desired level of positional accuracy and the development of appropriate receivers for receiving signals in addition to the existing features of navigation with Indian constellation. “Therefore, moving towards satellite-based tolling requires further deliberations,” said Gadkari, who was responding to lawmakers Dineshbhai Makwana and Dharambir Singh’s questions about transparency in toll fees.

Gadkari said that toll rates are determined according to the National Highway-Fee Rules, 2008. He said fee rates are displayed at each plaza and the Toll Information System on the National Highway Authority of India’s website. Gadkari added additionally any changes to user fee rates for each financial year are publicised through newspapers and made available in the public domain to ensure transparency and prevent discrepancies.

Gadkari said the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) has been installed across 325 national highway projects, covering approximately 20,000 km. In response to a lawmaker Rajkumar Chahar’s question, he said national highways with four or more lanes were being gradually equipped with ATMS.