e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt proposes to form panel with farmers’ leaders to discuss contentious farm laws

Govt proposes to form panel with farmers’ leaders to discuss contentious farm laws

The government made the proposal during a meeting with the leaders of 32 farmers’ unions at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a meeting with farmers' leaders at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a meeting with farmers' leaders at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.(ANI)
         

The Centre on Tuesday proposed to form a committee to discuss new agricultural laws during the meeting with farmers agitating against the contentious legislation, news agency ANI reported. The government asked farmers to give names of four to five leaders from their organisation who will become part of the committee which will also include representatives from the government.

The government made the proposal during a meeting with the leaders of 32 farmers’ unions at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. It also gave a detailed presentation to the farmers’ leaders on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, railways minister Piyush Goyal and minister of state for commerce Som Parkash are representing the government.

Also Read | Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India, says govt

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three farm laws, passed by the Parliament in September. The agitating farmers are demanding the withdrawal of farm laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- as they fear that it will dismantle the entire Mandi system. They are demanding that they should get MSP whether inside or outside agricultural markets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the enactment of the farm laws. On Sunday, PM Modi blamed opposition-peddled “rumours” and “propaganda” for the farmers’ unrest in and at the borders of the national capital.

tags
top news
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
LIVE: Oppn behind protest, farmers don’t have problem, says VK Singh
LIVE: Oppn behind protest, farmers don’t have problem, says VK Singh
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In