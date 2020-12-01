Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India, says govt

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:11 IST

The Union health ministry said on Tuesday India has been recording one of the lowest Covid-19 cases per million among the big nations reeling under the coronavirus pandemic. “The average daily positivity rate last week was 3.72%. Among all the big nations in the world, cases per million in India are the lowest. The last seven days trends show that European nations are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases,” said health ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

He said India’s cumulative positivity rate has decreased from 7.15% to 6.69% during November 11-December 1 period. “In November 2020, the number of recoveries has been more than the number of new cases,” Bhushan said.

A total 12,78,727 cases were reported in November, a decrease from October’s 18,71,498, accounting for about 13.51 per cent of the total instances of the Covid-19 infections reported so far. A total of 88,89,585 people have recovered from the infection, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.94 per cent.

The health ministry official also confirmed that adverse events are unlikely to impact the delivery timeline of Covid-19 vaccine. “Whenever clinical trials start, subjects are expected to sign a prior informed consent form. This is global practice; it happens across all countries. The form tells the subject about possible adverse events that may happen in case one decides to participate in the trial,” Bhushan explained.

India on Monday recorded 31,118 fresh infections of coronavirus, pushing the total cases count to 94,62,809 and the death toll climbed to 1,37,621 after 482 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.