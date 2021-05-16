Govt reaches out to Dr Reddy’s for Sputnik V doses

With its Covaxin supply almost exhausted, the Delhi government has reached out to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), seeking 6.7 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine, to increase the pace of the inoculation drive in the city.

“Vaccination is very necessary. The experience of those from the UK and USA tells that if vaccination is carried out on a massive level, then the effects of coronavirus can be curtailed. We are seeing that the central government is also trying its best and the state governments are also trying their best. We have contacted Dr Reddy’s for the Sputnik vaccine. We have written to them but have not received a complete response as to how many vaccines they can provide. We have asked for 67 lakh doses of Covishield, 67 lakh of Covaxin, and a similar amount for Sputnik V,” said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While a first batch of 150,000 Sputnik V doses was imported from Russia by the firm earlier this month, DRL officials had said that commercial shipments are expected to begin only later.

Days after closing several centres where Covaxin was being administered to people between the ages of 18 and 44 in Delhi, the Capital was left with just over 5,600 doses of the vaccine at some centres on Saturday morning. “For those between the ages of 18 and 44 years, the Covaxin stock in Delhi is almost over. There are a few hundred doses left with some of the centres which are being used up. Most of the Covaxin centres have been closed,” said AAP MLA Atishi.

Going by the vaccination bulletin released on Saturday, the government‘s Covishield stock may last about eight days for the 18-44 age group. The government also received a consignment of 173,760 Covishield doses, earmarked for those above the age of 45, health care, and frontline workers, from the Centre on Saturday, said Atishi.

As per the bulletin, the available Covishield doses for these groups will last around six days and Covaxin for three days at the current pace of vaccination.