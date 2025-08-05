Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Govt reacts to online buzz on ethanol-blended E20 petrol effect on vehicles: ‘No drastic mileage cut’

HT News Desk
Aug 05, 2025 09:19 am IST

Ministry of petroleum dismisses claims and theories about E20 petrol, says these are not backed by science, and impact on fuel efficiency is only marginal

The central government has reacted to social media discussion and theories that E20 petrol — blended with 20 per cent ethanol — causes a drastic drop in mileage, especially in cars, and causes damage to the fuel tank and engine.

Benefits of ethanol include improvement in the engine performance and ride quality in modern vehicles, says ministry.(Pixabay/Representative Image)
The ministry of petroleum and natural gas issued a statement that such allegations are not backed by science, and that the impact on fuel efficiency, if any, is only marginal.

How E20 petrol affects mileage, performance

In a social media post, the ministry said mileage may drop by 1-2 per cent in vehicles that are originally designed for E10 petrol but later calibrated for E20; in other vehicles, the drop could be around 3-6 per cent.

However, better engine tuning and use of E20-compatible parts can cut this drop, it said. E20-compliant vehicles with upgraded components have been available since April 2023, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has said, ANI reported.

On theories that E20 petrol causes corrosion of the fuel tank and related parts, the ministry said minor replacements such as rubber parts or gaskets may be needed after 20,000 to 30,000 kms in some older vehicles, “but these are inexpensive and usually done during regular servicing”.

But benefits of ethanol include improvement in the engine performance and ride quality in modern vehicles, it added.

Why use E20 petrol at all?

Studies have found that ethanol, a renewable fuel made from sugarcane and maize, emits 65 per cent and 50 per cent less greenhouse gases, respectively, compared to petrol, the ministry stressed.

An 80:20 mix of petrol and ethanol thus reduces CO2 emissions.

The government noted that ethanol blending in petrol also boosts India's energy security by reducing the reliance on crude oil imports.

India produces ethanol from surplus rice, damaged foodgrains, and agricultural waste too.

Since 2014-15, the country has saved over 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange due to ethanol substitution. It has also led to payments of over Rs. 1.2 lakh crore to farmers, the ministry said.

