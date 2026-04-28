The state government on Monday introduced a set of stricter rules governing homestays and bed-and-breakfasts . Officials said the new rules were spurred by recent cases of criminal behaviour in such establishments. Govt rolls out stricter rules for homestays after US tourist’s rape in kodagu

The government cited two separate cases— one in Koppal district in March 2025 and the recent rape of an American tourist in Kodagu— as reasons to strengthen monitoring systems.

According to a circular, under the new rules, all homestays must obtain registration from the state tourism department. “Establishment / houses operating as a Homestay / Bed & Breakfast establishment without valid registration and approval are considered illegal and legal action will be taken,” said the circular, adding that licences and registration certificates must be displayed prominently at entrances.

The rules also include additional checks on staffing and surveillance.

“The background of all staff employed by the accommodation units must be verified at the local police station,” and records must be available for inspection. CCTV cameras are now compulsory in reception areas, with footage to be stored for at least 30 days.

Authorities will also integrate registered properties into the police department’s e-beat system. According to the order, officers are expected to “physically visit these properties, verify guest logs and officially log their visits using GPS… generating an unalterable, timestamped audit trail.”

Operators must maintain detailed records of guests, including identity documents for domestic visitors and passport details for foreign nationals, with information shared with police where required. Emergency preparedness measures include displaying helpline numbers such as 112, with the circular noting that calls from registered homestays “may be algorithmically classified as priority tourist emergencies, triggering rapid dispatch from the nearest response vehicle.”

The government has also directed that staff undergo training on gender sensitisation and legal provisions, including those under the POSH and POCSO Acts. It added that “in the event of a crisis involving female tourists, the Sakhi One Stop Centres can provide immediate legal, medical, and psychological support.”

District administrations have been instructed to intensify monitoring. Deputy Commissioners will lead joint inspection teams with police and tourism officials to conduct random checks and identify unregistered properties, alongside annual outreach meetings with operators. Compliance reports must be submitted by May 15, 2026.

The measures follow increased attention on Kodagu’s homestay sector after a sexual assault case involving a foreign tourist earlier this month. Industry representatives have said regulatory gaps have allowed unauthorised operators to proliferate, noting that while 2,470 homestays are registered in the district, more than 2,000 are functioning without approval.

“The district is a major tourist hub, with thousands of homestays and numerous resorts. Yet, the post of Deputy Director has been vacant for several months, which hampers proper regulation,” said association president Monthi Ganesh. She called for stronger enforcement, including police action, and highlighted concerns about intermediaries directing tourists to unlicensed accommodations.

In the Kodagu case, the homestay owner was arrested on April 22 on charges of withholding information and shielding an accused employee under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both individuals have been remanded to judicial custody until May 3. The worker had been employed at the property for several years, police said, and the survivor -- who had previously visited the homestay -- has recorded her statement before a magistrate.

During bail proceedings, a sessions court initially directed that the survivor be included in the case but later reversed the decision, noting that such a requirement applies only in specific cases involving minors under the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita.