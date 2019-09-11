e-paper
‘Govt’s intention is to save lives, not earn revenue’: Nitin Gadkari defends steep traffic fines

According to Nitin Gadkari, the higher fines are meant to save lives rather than augment revenue.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari said that states can decide to lower the fines imposed in their jurisdiction.
Nitin Gadkari said that states can decide to lower the fines imposed in their jurisdiction.(Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)
         

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday defended the recent hike in traffic fines and described it as a deterrent which will promote road safety and avert accidents.

According to the Minister of Road Transport &amp; Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the higher fines are meant to save lives rather than augment revenue.

Gadkari said that states can decide to lower the fines imposed in their jurisdiction.

“We haven’t done this (Amendment Act) to augment revenue. We have done this to save lives. If state governments want to reduce it (fines), they are welcome to do so,” Gadkari said when asked about the steep rise in traffic violation penalties.

“We have received a very positive response on this,” the minister said, adding that the fines have been increased after 30 years.

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, approved by President Ram Nath Kovind last month, aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 17:38 IST

