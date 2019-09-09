Even I was fined for speeding on Bandra-Worli sea link: Nitin Gadkari

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:08 IST

Amid growing concerns over hefty fines for violation of traffic laws, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said even he has been fined for speeding on the Bandra-Worli sea link.

Gadkari was talking to reporters in Mumbai about the major decisions of the Modi government in the past 100 days. He said abrogation of Article 370, passing the triple talaq bill and the new Motor Vehicles Act were some of the key decisions taken by the new government. “Even I got a challan for speeding on the sea link. No neta or abhineta [politician or actor] will be spared. The Act will bring in transparency and not corruption,” he said.

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act was passed last month. “Every year, there are five lakh accidents in the country, where 1.5 lakh people die and 65% of these people are in the age group of 18 to 30,” he said.

He said the government was looking at improving road engineering and has identified 786 blackspots that will be improved in coordination with the respective state governments.

Stating the last 100 days were just a trailer, and the film will unroll in the next five years, he said the Modi government will turn India into a superpower. “Passing the triple talaq bill was a historic decision to ensure justice for Muslim women,” he said. On repealing Article 370, Gadkari said, “Kashmir is heading towards development after years of suffering from poverty. My department has budgeted ₹60,000 crore to build roads and tunnels there.” Gadkari said the government is looking at setting up a retail portal, Bharatcraft, to sell Kashmiri shawls online.

About the Aarey Colony controversy, Gadkari said, “I am a firm believer in protecting the environment, but there needs to be a balance between development and environment.”

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 23:56 IST