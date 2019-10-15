Govt’s reply sought on assets disclosure of estranged couples

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:03 IST

Supreme Court advocate Viplav Sharma said in matrimonial cases, especially when it comes to computing maintenance for the wife, lower courts have faced difficulties. “The husbands are generally not transparent when it comes to disclosing their annual incomes that will determine the maintenance to be paid to their estranged spouses. If compulsory filing of affidavit is there such an issue can be tided over fast.”

