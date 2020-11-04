e-paper
India News / Govt says domestic airlines can operate 60% of their pre-Covid domestic passenger flights till February 24 next year

The civil aviation ministry had last month announced increasing the limited domestic flight operations from 45 per cent to 60 per cent.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 18:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers queue as they arrive to catch domestic flights at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The Indian government on Wednesday said that domestic airlines can operate 60 per cent of their pre-Covid flights till February 24 next year, news agency PTI reported.

The decision has been taken by the civil aviation ministry due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, PTI further reported.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases have been dropping in India over the past few weeks. But on Wednesday, it recorde a 20 per cent jump in the daily caseload, according to Union health ministry data.

In the last 24 hours (till Wednesday morning), India recorded 46,253 fresh cases of the infection as against 38,310 on Tuesday, according to health ministry.

The total active cases on Wednesday morning stood at 5,33,787 while the total tally reached 83,13,877.

The civil aviation ministry had last month announced increasing the limited domestic flight operations from 45 per cent to 60 per cent.

The government had resumed domestic flight operations on May 25, two months after the national lockdown was announced to stop the spread of Covid-19. The operations began in a calibrated manner with 30 per cent capacity to ensure social distancing was followed.

