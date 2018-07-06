Govt school teacher arrested for molesting class 8 student in Shimla

A government school teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting his class 8 student, police said.

The incident took place on July 3 in Nirmand block of Kullu district, they said.

The matter came to light after the girl told her family members about the advances allegedly made by the teacher, DSP Rohit Mrigpuri said.

Acting on a complaint filed by the girl’s family, the police registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and arrested him, he said.

The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody till July 13, he added.

