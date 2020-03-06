Govt to felicitate women achievers to celebrate Women’s Day

india

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 05:30 IST

From awarding women achievers to organising health camps for women, the government has planned a slew of events to celebrate International Women’s Day on Sunday.

As part of the celebrations, human resource and development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ felicitated women employees of his ministry on Thursday and planted a sapling in memory of chipko movement activist Gaura Devi.

The minister will also meet women vice-chancellors this week. An official said that schools have been asked to nominate girl students as class monitors for six months in classes and the minister interacted with a 16-year-old who sent 700 children in her village back to school.

The women and child development (WCD) ministry, will also involve other ministries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that on Sunday, select women achievers would be handling his social media accounts.

On Thursday, he announced that he has started getting stories of women whose life and work have inspired others. “Inspiring women entrepreneurs. Nari Shakti securing India. Women excelling in sports and leadership. Women farmers showing the way. Been getting many motivating stories on exceptional women achievers. Do keep sharing more such life journeys! #SheInspiresUs,” Modi tweeted.

On Thursday, the WCD ministry announced a collaboration with UNICEF India and released some of the best practices of districts to promote girl child births