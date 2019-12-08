e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Government to start police and forensic varsities, says Home Minister Shah

Shah made the statement at the 54th DGP/IG conference in Pune.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2019 01:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Shah called the annual conference a “Vaicharik Kumbh (a fair of ideas)” wherein the top policemen of the country come together on one platform and formulate policy decisions pertaining to national security.
Shah called the annual conference a “Vaicharik Kumbh (a fair of ideas)” wherein the top policemen of the country come together on one platform and formulate policy decisions pertaining to national security.(HT file)
         

The Centre will set up an All India Police University and All India Forensic Science University, Union home minister Amit Shah has said. Shah made the statement at the 54th DGP/IG conference in Pune on Saturday. He also called the annual conference a “Vaicharik Kumbh (a fair of ideas)” wherein the top policemen of the country come together on one platform and formulate policy decisions pertaining to national security.

HT spoke to some senior officers in different agencies who said that police reforms have been on the agenda of governments over the decades but the police are seen as selectively efficient and unsympathetic to the underprivileged and are further accused of politicisation and criminalisation.

“The police tries to give its best with its limited resources but there are several loopholes, like training is not up to the mark, or cops are often accused of being sensitive towards the corrupt or favouring the powerful,” said a senior officer.

Another officer said having proper policing-related education and understanding laws/human behaviour could help the police departments in future. Similarly, India’s forensics capacities have been often questioned and forensics sciences laboratories have cases pending due to shortage of staff or lack of resources, the officer said.

tags
top news
Philippines likely to finalise BrahMos deal by next year
Philippines likely to finalise BrahMos deal by next year
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
Metal-cutting for single-engine Tejas fighter planes to begin in February
Metal-cutting for single-engine Tejas fighter planes to begin in February
Unacceptable that India is not in UNSC: German envoy
Unacceptable that India is not in UNSC: German envoy
Assam up in arms against CAB
Assam up in arms against CAB
Terrorism hindered realising full potential of Saarc: PM Modi
Terrorism hindered realising full potential of Saarc: PM Modi
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News