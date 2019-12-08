Government to start police and forensic varsities, says Home Minister Shah

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 01:52 IST

The Centre will set up an All India Police University and All India Forensic Science University, Union home minister Amit Shah has said. Shah made the statement at the 54th DGP/IG conference in Pune on Saturday. He also called the annual conference a “Vaicharik Kumbh (a fair of ideas)” wherein the top policemen of the country come together on one platform and formulate policy decisions pertaining to national security.

HT spoke to some senior officers in different agencies who said that police reforms have been on the agenda of governments over the decades but the police are seen as selectively efficient and unsympathetic to the underprivileged and are further accused of politicisation and criminalisation.

“The police tries to give its best with its limited resources but there are several loopholes, like training is not up to the mark, or cops are often accused of being sensitive towards the corrupt or favouring the powerful,” said a senior officer.

Another officer said having proper policing-related education and understanding laws/human behaviour could help the police departments in future. Similarly, India’s forensics capacities have been often questioned and forensics sciences laboratories have cases pending due to shortage of staff or lack of resources, the officer said.