Govt urges senior citizens to take vaccine
The centre on Thursday urged senior citizens to come forward and take their coronavirus vaccine doses quickly as the government plans to gradually allow younger people to become eligible, which could add to the rush at centres later.
Since January 16, when the campaign began, 26 million doses have been administered. The drive was opened up to people above the age of 60 and those older than 45 but with certain medical conditions. The government said a little over 7 million doses have been given to these groups.
“We request senior citizens to take the vaccine quickly because then we will add more age-appropriate groups that will increase the rush” said VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog, during the weekly media briefing on Covid-19 updates, suggesting people above 50 may soon become eligible, even if they have no comorbid conditions.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
“We are now focused on relatively large group of individuals above the age of 60 as well as those up to the age of 45 with comorbidities. We are building up momentum to cover significantly large group; we will see the progress, and moving forward further increase in the circle of those who are eligible will be considered,” he added.
The officials at the weekly briefing also gave details about how vaccinations are being carried out. Close to 71% of the 25 million vaccinations so far have been done in government-run institutions, with the remaining number being done by private hospitals and nursing homes.
Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, said that these are the private hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantra Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY), Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), and state government sponsored health schemes that are partaking in the exercise.
“In places like Odisha, Maharashtra, Delhi and Telangana, these also include such private facilities which are not covered under the above three categories. These have been permitted because they have adequate number of space, cold chain, vaccinators and arrangements to address adverse event following immunisation,” he said.
On March 4, one million vaccine doses were administered in 24 hours, while on March 8, the number was two million.
“While for state government hospitals, the advice is they should do it for minimum four days a week because they have other work also which is non-Covid essential facilities. The states have been given discretion, we do not want to adversely impact the non-Covid essential health services which are delivered by the same hospitals,” he said.
Also Read: US President Joe Biden signs $1.9 trillion relief bill before speech to nation
“Till yesterday (Wednesday), we completed 53 days of vaccination administration in India. According to Our World in Data, in the first 53 days, US vaccinated 36.8 million doses which started its vaccination in December last year. India which started its vaccination programme on January 16 has given 25.6 million vaccine doses, Brazil which started its vaccination process a day after India has administered 11.3 million doses, while the UK which started the same on December 8 last even before the US has administered 9.4 million doses,” he said.
“Just 0.020% adverse event post immunisation has been reported with 0.00025% resulting in hospitalisation in India, which is minuscule,” Bhushan added.
Paul also informed that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been issued a regular emergency use authorization, as the condition to administer it in clinical trial mode was removed by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), VG Somani, on Thursday based on subject expert committee recommendation on Wednesday.
“The vaccine is safe and efficacious. It is truly a make-in-India vaccine and it is a moment of pride for us,” said Dr Balram Bhargava, director general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox