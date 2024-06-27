 Govt working to make NE gateway of 'Act East Policy', increased fund allocation over 10 years: Prez | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Govt working to make NE gateway of 'Act East Policy', increased fund allocation over 10 years: Prez

PTI |
Jun 27, 2024 02:38 PM IST

Govt working to make NE gateway of 'Act East Policy', increased fund allocation over 10 years: Prez

New Delhi, The government is working to make the northeast a strategic gateway under its 'Act East Policy' and has increased the allocation for the region's development by more than four times over the last 10 years, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

Govt working to make NE gateway of 'Act East Policy', increased fund allocation over 10 years: Prez
Govt working to make NE gateway of 'Act East Policy', increased fund allocation over 10 years: Prez

Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, Murmu said that for the first time, work on inland waterways has started in the northeast on a large scale and it will benefit the region immensely.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

"My government has increased the allocation for the development of the northeast region by more than four times over the last 10 years. The government is working to make this region a strategic gateway under its Act East Policy," she said.

India's 'Act East Policy' focuses on the extended neighbourhood in the Indo-Pacific region with ASEAN as its core.

The objective of the 'Act East Policy' is to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties and develop strategic relationships with countries in the Indo-Pacific region through continuous engagement at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels, thereby providing enhanced connectivity in its broadest sense, including political, economic, cultural and people-to-people relations.

The President said connectivity of all kinds is being expanded in the northeast and development works are being taken up in every field including education, health, tourism and employment.

"A semi-conductor plant is being established in Assam at a cost of 27,000 crore. The northeast will also be a hub of Made in India chips," she said.

Referring to the past disturbances in the region, Murmu said the central government is continuously working for lasting peace in the northeast and in the last 10 years, many old disputes have been resolved and many important agreements have been reached.

"The work for withdrawing the AFSPA from the disturbed areas of the northeast is also underway in a phased manner by accelerating development in those areas," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Govt working to make NE gateway of 'Act East Policy', increased fund allocation over 10 years: Prez
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On