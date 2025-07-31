Govt’s Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I costs exceed estimates by 40%: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: The expenses of the government’s flagship project for national highways, Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP) Phase-I, have already exceeded the estimated costs by 40% ( ₹2.18 lakh crore), union minister for transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. The Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I, involving 24,800 km of new national highway infrastructure, was approved by the cabinet committee on economic affairs on October 24, 2017. (Representative photo)

The project — initially proposed to be completed by 2022 — has seen only 76% (26,425 km) of the roads being tendered to contractors and 60% (20,770 km) of the roads completed so far, Gadkari said while replying to a question raised by Congress lawmaker Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy from Telangana’s Khammam in the Lok Sabha.

He added that issues related to land acquisition, delays in pre-construction activities, financial difficulties faced by contractors, force majeure events, and a scarcity of construction materials have led to delays and cost overruns in certain projects.

The Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I, now set to be completed by 2027, involving 24,800 km of new national highway infrastructure, was approved by the cabinet committee on economic affairs on October 24, 2017, along with 10,000 km of previously planned national highway projects that are still pending.

“Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I was approved by the Government in 2017, covering a length of 34,800 km across the country at an estimated cost of Rs. 5.35 lakh crore. Under the program, projects covering a total length of 26,425 km were awarded at a cost of about ₹8.53 lakh crore and 20,770 km has already been constructed,” Gadkari said.

The project, spread across the country, includes economic corridors, feeder routes, border and international connectivity roads, coastal and port connectivity roads, and new greenfield expressways.

To expedite project execution, the government has undertaken various initiatives including streamlining and expediting the land acquisition process through the Bhoomi Rashi portal, revamping the Parivesh Portal to facilitate faster forest and environmental clearances, enabling online approval of General Arrangement Drawings (GAD) for Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) from the Railways, and conducting review meetings at various levels with all stakeholders, including state governments, Gadkari added.