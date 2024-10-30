Grand 'Deepotsav' celebrated in Ayodhya, 2 Guinness world records created | 10 points

Ayodhya on Wednesday celebrated 'Deepotsav-2024' with grandeur as thousands of people gathered along the banks of the Sarayu river to celebrate Diwali. A view of a laser show at a ghat on the banks of the Saryu River during 'Deepotsav 2024' on the eve of the 'Diwali' festival, in Ayodhya.(Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)

This is the first Deepotsav celebration since the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January this year. Follow LIVE updates here.

Two Guinness World records were also created during the celebrations. The first award was announced for the most people performing the 'diya' rotation simultaneously.

The second award was for the display of 25,12,585 oil lamps, which was achieved by the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, District Administration, Ayodhya. Both awards were received by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 25 lakh diyas were placed and lit along the banks of the Saryu River, creating a breathtaking spectacle, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and fostering a spirit of unity.

Here's more on the Deepotsav in Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations, pulling a chariot carrying artists portraying Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, symbolising Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, was also present during the celebrations.

Flowers were showered from a helicopter on the artists enacting the roles of Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Sita.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath greets artists dressed as Lord Rama, Lord Lakshmana and Goddess Sita during 'Deepotsav 2024' celebration on the eve of the Diwali, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Eighteen tableaux, depicting episodes from Ramcharitmanas, were showcased during a procession which moved stately from Saket Mahavidyalaya to Ram Katha Park to the sound of firecrackers and bursts of gulal, reported PTI.



Participating in the eighth edition of Deepotsav, CM Adityanath said that the transformation of Ayodhya is proof of "double-engine government delivering on its promise" – a reference to the BJP government in the state and at the Centre.

He also said that the occasion is historic as “after 500 years, Lord Ram is now in his abode in Ayodhya for Diwali.” "This is just the beginning and this beginning has to reach its logical conclusion. So by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of its independence, Kashi and Mathura must also shine like Ayodhya," he said.

Citizen take part in the 'Deepotsav 2024' on the eve of the 'Diwali' festival, in Ayodhya on October 30.(Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)