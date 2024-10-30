Grand 'Deepotsav' celebrated in Ayodhya, 2 Guinness world records created | 10 points
This is the first Deepotsav celebrations since the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January this year.
Ayodhya on Wednesday celebrated 'Deepotsav-2024' with grandeur as thousands of people gathered along the banks of the Sarayu river to celebrate Diwali.
This is the first Deepotsav celebration since the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January this year. Follow LIVE updates here.
Two Guinness World records were also created during the celebrations. The first award was announced for the most people performing the 'diya' rotation simultaneously.
The second award was for the display of 25,12,585 oil lamps, which was achieved by the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, District Administration, Ayodhya. Both awards were received by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
The 25 lakh diyas were placed and lit along the banks of the Saryu River, creating a breathtaking spectacle, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and fostering a spirit of unity.
Here's more on the Deepotsav in Ayodhya
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations, pulling a chariot carrying artists portraying Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, symbolising Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya.
- Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, was also present during the celebrations.
- Flowers were showered from a helicopter on the artists enacting the roles of Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Sita.
- Eighteen tableaux, depicting episodes from Ramcharitmanas, were showcased during a procession which moved stately from Saket Mahavidyalaya to Ram Katha Park to the sound of firecrackers and bursts of gulal, reported PTI.
- Participating in the eighth edition of Deepotsav, CM Adityanath said that the transformation of Ayodhya is proof of "double-engine government delivering on its promise" – a reference to the BJP government in the state and at the Centre.
- He also said that the occasion is historic as “after 500 years, Lord Ram is now in his abode in Ayodhya for Diwali.” "This is just the beginning and this beginning has to reach its logical conclusion. So by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of its independence, Kashi and Mathura must also shine like Ayodhya," he said.
- Adityanath also said that this was a moment to remember all those souls who had dedicated their lives towards the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
- "I bow to all those saints on this occasion, and to the martyrs”, around 3,50,000 in number,” who laid down their lives with one wish as they left this world: that, no matter the cost, even at the price of their sacrifice, a temple for Lord Ram must be built on the soil of Ayodhya," Adityanath said.
- Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader and Faizabad's MP, Awadhesh Prasad, said on Wednesday that the Ayodhya administration didn't invite him to the Deepotsav event.
- Accusing the BJP government of “politicising festivals”, Prasad said: “I extend my greetings to all residents of Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali. I consider it my good fortune that I was elected from here. BJP is politicising our festivals too. I hope this will be a festival of brotherhood. BJP is politicising this festival and dividing people. I have not received a pass or invitation to Deepotsav,” he told ANI.