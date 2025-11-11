GRAP-III imposed, pollution curbs tightened in Delhi as AQI breaches 400-mark

Amid worsening air pollution in Delhi, authorities implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect on Tuesday. This came after the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital fell into the ‘severe’ category for the first time this season, rising from 362 on Monday to 425 (as of 9 am) on Tuesday. New Delhi, Nov 10 (ANI): Children enjoy as an anti-smog gun sprays water to curb the air pollution at India Gate, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ Atul Kumar Yadav)(Atul Kumar Yadav)

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Sameer app showed that at 7 am on Tuesday, 34 of the city’s 39 active stations recorded ‘severe’ AQI levels, several of them at the higher end of the range. Bawana recorded an AQI of 462, Wazirpur 460, and both Mundka and Punjabi Bagh 452.

An AQI between 51 and 100 is classified as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and above 400 as ‘severe’.

GRAP-III implemented in Delhi: What’s not allowed?