Great guy, Modi: US President Trump tells a home crowd

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 11:20 IST

US President Donald Trump has once again shown his affinity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This time, Trump’s praise for Prime Minister Modi came in front of a home crowd in South Carolina as he addressed a rally on Saturday.

He talked about Prime Minister Modi as well as the love he said he got from the audience at the packed to seams Motera Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

“I was with the Prime Minister of India, Modi. Great guy, loved by the people of India. And we had an amazing thing…” the US president said.

“… Tell you they have a great love for ... They have a great love. They have a great leader, and they have a great love for the people of this country. That was really a worthwhile trip,” he added later.

While in India, Trump had heaped praises on Prime Minister Modi, calling him a “true friend” as he highlighted his rise from a humble background as a tea-seller to become India’s prime minister.

He had also described Modi as a “tremendously successful leader” at the Motera Stadium—the world largest cricket stadium—which experts said reflected the bonhomie shared by the two leaders.

He also said his two-day visit from February 25 to India “worthwhile” and that he would never be excited again about crowds after having addressed more than 100,000 people in Motera Stadium.

“And I went in, and here’s the problem. This is a big crowd. And normally I like talking about my crowds because I get the crowds like nobody, but I just got back from 140 or 50 or 60,000 people and now I’m coming here,” Trump said.

“I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we’’re doing pretty well, I’ll tell you what, but I love this crowd, and I love that crowd too,” he added.

Donald Trump was in India with wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a high-level delegation.

During their 36-hour visit, President Trump and the US First Lady attended several events and visited Ahmedabad and Agra besides the national capital.

The US president and Prime Minister Modi met for delegation-level talks during which India and America signed three agreements.