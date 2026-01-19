'Great honour to invite you': Inside Trump's letter to Modi to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

India is among countries the US recently reached out to, to be part of the so-called ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza. US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Sunday shared the letter US President Donald Trump wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he asked him to join the board. US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS)

Trump's ambitious ‘Board of Peace’ part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas to end the years-long conflict.

“It is my Great Honor to invite you, as Prime Minister of the Republic of India, to join me in a critically Historic and Magnificent effort to solidify Peace in the Middle East and, at the same time, to embark on a bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict!,” President Trump wrote in the letter.

Trump then referenced his administration's earlier 20-point plan for ending the war in Gaza and said that the ‘Board of Peace’ was in furtherance of that roadmap. The President described the board as “the most impressive and consequential”, and said that it would bring together countries that want lasting peace.

“We will convene our wonderful and committed partners, most of whom are Highly Respected World Leaders, in the near future,” the letter concluded.

If India accepts Trump's invite, it will be part of the board for a three-year term, but according to some reports, a $1 billion contribution would guarantee member nations a permanent seat on the board. However, the White House dismissed these claims on Sunday, calling them “misleading”.

The ‘Board of Peace’ is tasked with overseeing how developments in Gaza unfold under the second phase of Trump's ceasefire proposal.

Apart from India, several others countries, like Hungary, Australia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Jordan, Greece, Cyprus, Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina and Albania have also been invited to be part of the board.

According to news agency AP, two countries, Hungary and Vietnam, have accepted the invitation. Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation yet on if India would accept the invitation.