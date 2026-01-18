India, Pakistan among invitees to Trump's Gaza peace board: What it means, and that $1-bn 'fee'

United States President Donald Trump has invited India to be a part of the ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, people familiar with the matter told HT. This came just hours after Pakistan said it got an invite too. If India accepts the invite, it would be a part of the board for a three-year term. (REUTERS)

The board is part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the US. The body is expected to oversee the rebuilding, governance, investments and capital mobilisation in the war-torn region.

What does the invite mean? Why the $1 bn dollar fee? The board will be chaired by US President Trump, and is expected to initially address the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts too, Reuters reported citing the copy of a US letter and a draft charter.

If India accepts the invite, it would be a part of the board for a three-year term, like other member countries. However, if countries want to continue being a member, reports say they would have to $1 billion each, which would give them a permanent membership and would go towards funding the board's activities.

However, the three-year appointment does not require any contribution. The countries will oversee next steps in Gaza under the second phase of Trump's ceasefire proposal for Israel and Hamas. The second phase includes a new Palestinian committee in Gaza, the deployment of an international security force, disarmament of Hamas and the rebuilding and reconstruction of Gaza, AP reported.

The letter Trump sent to leaders across the world inviting them to be a part of the board said the countries would be “founding members”, and would “embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict”, according to AP.

Indian-origin Ajay Banga, who is the president of World Bank, is also on the ‘Board of Peace’, and will be among the technocrats at the centre of a 20-point roadmap put forward by US President Trump.

Meanwhile, the White House had on Friday released a list of people appointed to the "Board of Peace", including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.