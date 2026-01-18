Israel PM Netanyahu objects to composition of Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza

"The announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Executive Board, which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy," a post on the X account of the office of PM Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Israel on Saturday objected to the composition of the newly formed Board of Peace, designed to oversee Gaza peace plan efforts under US President Donald Trump. Israel said that the composition was not coordinated with it and “runs contrary to its policy.”

Further, it said that Netanyahu has instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister to contact the US Secretary of State in connection with this matter.

On Friday, White House announced the names on the board's portfolio, which will be crucial in Gaza's stabilisation.

Who is on the board? The board includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. It also includes Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and Robert Gabriel, a Trump adviser.

Further, for on-ground representation, it has Nickolay Mladenov, a former UN Middle East envoy, who will serve as the High Representative for Gaza.

World Bank president Ajay Banga was also named as an appointment to the Board of Peace.

In letters sent by Trump to various world leaders inviting them to be “founding members”, he said the body would “embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict,” Associated Press reported.

Invitation letters from Trump to Argentine President Javier Milei and Paraguay's leader Santiago Pena note that Trump's 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan was endorsed by the UN Security Council.

Leaders whose governments have confirmed receiving invitation letters include Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.