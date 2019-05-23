‘Great things in store’: Donald Trump congratulates PM Modi on ‘BIG’ win

US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his big election victory that put BJP on course to increase its parliamentary majority.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory,” Trump said on Twitter.

“Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!”

