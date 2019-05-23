Today in New Delhi, India
‘Great things in store’: Donald Trump congratulates PM Modi on ‘BIG’ win

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory,” Trump said on Twitter.

india Updated: May 23, 2019 23:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
Narendra Modi,PM Modi,Donald Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US president Donald Trump.(PTI)

US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his big election victory that put BJP on course to increase its parliamentary majority.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory,” Trump said on Twitter.

“Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!”

First Published: May 23, 2019 23:11 IST

