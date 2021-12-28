e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Green activists must work on reducing Carbon footprint

Green activists must work on reducing Carbon footprint

Research by Jemyung Lee and others, and the Research Institute for Humanity and Nature, Japan, published, in the Journal for Environmental Change suggests middle class environmentalism will serve the planet best by reducing its own carbon footprint.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 03:08 IST
Bharati Chaturvedi
Bharati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The paper examines 203,313 households in 623 districts of India.
The paper examines 203,313 households in 623 districts of India.(HT file photo)
         

In the last five years, Indian middle-class environmentalism has been amplified significantly. You’ll see this trend on social media and in many mainstream news reports. The question I ask is this : how do these campaigns shift the needle to reduce climate change and leverage social justice?

Research by Jemyung Lee and others, and the Research Institute for Humanity and Nature, Japan, published, in the Journal for Environmental Change suggests middle class environmentalism will serve the planet best by reducing its own carbon footprint. The paper examines 203,313 households in 623 districts of India. Consider this finding : “Almost a tenfold difference is observed between the highest carbon footprint district, Gurgaon (2.04 ton CO2/capita), and the lowest carbon footprint district, Baudh (0.21 ton CO2/capita)”

Today, Gurgaon’s most privileged residents are fighting for protecting the Aravallis and preventing a waste-to-energy plant. Both are important campaigns. Yet, this demographics likely causes untold harm elsewhere to maintain lifestyles. This is likely harming the poor whose access to clean water, open lands for grazing and other resources are often compromised by projects to service the wealthy.

Gurgaon is not unique in its over-consumption. “Residents in Mumbai (1.76 ton CO2/ capita), New Delhi (0.98 ton CO2/capita), Bangalore (1.13 ton CO2/ capita), Chennai (1.11 ton CO2/capita), or Kolkata (1.56 ton CO2/capita) have a carbon footprint above the national average (0.56 ton CO2/ capita),” underscores the research.

Charity begins at home, they say. Contradictions of middle class green action must be addressed by consuming much less, to scale, quickly.

The writer is the founder and director of Chintan Envronmental Research and Action Group

tags
top news
Covid-19: India’s daily cases, deaths hit lowest level in half a year
Covid-19: India’s daily cases, deaths hit lowest level in half a year
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
Shopian fake encounter: Army captain among 3 named in charge sheet
Shopian fake encounter: Army captain among 3 named in charge sheet
BJP, Congress in war of words as Nadda shares old Rahul Gandhi video
BJP, Congress in war of words as Nadda shares old Rahul Gandhi video
Delhiwale: Two interstate commuters
Delhiwale: Two interstate commuters
Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens
Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens
Covid update: USA vaccine fraud probe; India mutant virus treatment
Covid update: USA vaccine fraud probe; India mutant virus treatment
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In