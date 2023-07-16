‘Green India Challenge now a mass movement’, says its creator Santhosh Kumar

J Santhosh Kumar, the BRS Rajya Sabha MP and the creator of ‘Green India Challenge’, said the initiative which started with three plants has now become a ‘great movement’ in five years through public participation. Rajya Sabha MP J Santhosh Kumar (middle) takes part in the sapling plantation programme.

Telangana ministers Indra Karan Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, chief secretary Shanti Kumari along with legislator Sunke Ravi Shankar participated in a sapling planting programme at the Kodimyla Reserve Forest.



In the first phase, a total of 1,094 acres of the land within Kodimyla Reserve Forest was adopted as a part of the ‘Green India Challenge’.



“The Green India Challenge which started with three plants... has now become a great movement. Green India Challenge has completed five years and entered the sixth year. In the sixth phase, programmes will be organised on greening, plastic pollution, control and awareness”, the MP said.



"As part of the Green India Challenge, lakhs of plants have been planted and preserved throughout the country along with Telangana. My thanks to all the nature lovers who are planting plants and increasing the greenery," Kumar added.



Telangana's forest and environment minister Allola Indra Karan Reddy said chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is undertaking development programmes to make Kondagattu Anjaneya Kshetra an oustanding success. “As a lover of forest and temples, MP Santosh Kumar is going to adopt the forest area of Kondagattu with ₹1.04 crore to support the CM and undertake forest development programmes”, Reddy added.



"This forest area will develop into a dense area. The people within 100 km from Kondagattu forest area will get enough oxygen. A total of 265 crore saplings have been planted so far with the Haritaharam program for Telangana undertaken by the Chief Minister of the state. All the villages and towns of Telangana have become green", the minister added.

“As a child of Choppadandi Constituency, MP Santosh Kumar adopted Kondagattu spiritual field and developed the forest area in this constituency”, MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar said.

J Santhosh Kumar, state ministers Indra Karan Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar, State Civil Supplies Corporation chairperson Ravinder Singh, ZP chairperson Dava Vasantha, MLAs Sunke Ravi Shankar and Sanjay Kumar visited the Kondagattu Sri Anjaneyaswamy and performed special prayers.



Santhosh Kumar, climbed to the top of the watch tower in the Kondagattu reserve forest and monitored the beauty of the forest. They spent about half an hour on the watch tower. Nature lover Prakriti Prakash threw forest balls made with cantaloupe seeds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail