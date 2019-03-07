Grenade explosion at Jammu bus stand, 18 injured, say police

Eighteen people are reported to have suffered injuries in a grenade blast at the busy Jammu bus stand in the heart of the old city around 12 noon on Thursday.

Jammu IGP MK Sinha said, “It was a grenade explosion, it has caused injuries to approximately 18 people, all the injured have been shifted to hospital.”

Also read: Sleep deprived, choked, beaten up: How IAF pilot Abhinandan held off Pak grilling

“Obviously the intention is always to disturb communal peace and harmony.... We are sure to hunt them down,” a senior police officer said.

This is the third grenade blast in the vicinity in the past 10 months.

Past midnight on December 28, suspected terrorists had hurled a hand grenade near the bus stand police station. No one was injured in this attack.

Earlier on May 24, three policemen and a civilian were injured in a similar grenade attack on the under-construction bus stand along the BC Road. The accused were subsequently arrested.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 12:19 IST