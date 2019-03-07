Grenade explosion at Jammu bus stand, 18 injured, say police
The blast took place near the Jammu bus stand’s exit point. This is the third such incident at the bus stand in the last 10 months.india Updated: Mar 07, 2019 13:00 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Eighteen people are reported to have suffered injuries in a grenade blast at the busy Jammu bus stand in the heart of the old city around 12 noon on Thursday.
Jammu IGP MK Sinha said, “It was a grenade explosion, it has caused injuries to approximately 18 people, all the injured have been shifted to hospital.”
“Obviously the intention is always to disturb communal peace and harmony.... We are sure to hunt them down,” a senior police officer said.
This is the third grenade blast in the vicinity in the past 10 months.
Past midnight on December 28, suspected terrorists had hurled a hand grenade near the bus stand police station. No one was injured in this attack.
Earlier on May 24, three policemen and a civilian were injured in a similar grenade attack on the under-construction bus stand along the BC Road. The accused were subsequently arrested.
