Searches launched after suspected militants exchanged fire with soldiers in Jammu

Following grenade attack at Jammu bus stand on the intervening night on Friday and Saturday, suspected militants opened fire at an army camp in Ratnuchak area of Jammu on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday before fleeing from the spot.

Army has launched massive searches in the area.

“In Ratnuchak Military Station, a suspicious movement was noticed by the Sentry on duty at about 0150 hours today (1.50 am on Sunday). The suspects were challenged but they did not stop, thereafter warning shots were fired by the sentry. The suspects fired back on the sentry and rushed out of the sight. The search operation is still on”, said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

It may be stated here that a grenade blast rocked Jammu Bus Stand on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday here.

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade near Bus Stand police station that exploded with a bang around 12:20 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in the temple city, said a police official.

