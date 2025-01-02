Grenade found near Joint Action Committee member’s house in Imphal West

IMPHAL: A hand grenade was found near the residence of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) member in Imphal West on Thursday, police said. Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in a protest rally (REUTERS)

According to an officer, the grenade was placed at the gate of Laishram Binod’s residence in Loitang Khunou Maning Leikai, along with a warning note. The note said that it was the “last warning” to the JAC regarding the case of 56-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu, a Meitei community member who went missing from the 57 Mountain Division Leimakhong Army camp on November 25.

Kamalbabu, a native of Assam’s Cachar district who lived in Khukrul in Imphal West, was a works supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Leimakhong Military Station of the 57th Mountain Division, according to the army.

His disappearance had sparked widespread anger, leading to protests in Manipur.

The army had deployed helicopters in the search operation but was unable to locate Kamalbabu. Last month, the Manipur cabinet decoded to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Despite efforts by Manipur police to combat rising extortion and bomb threats, such incidents continue to plague the state with the latest incident occurring at the residence of Binod, the officer said.

He added that a case was registered at Sekmai Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Since May 3, 2023, Manipur has been split by ethnic clashes between Meitei community, which is in majority in the Imphal Valley, and the tribal Kukis, who are dominant in hill districts. The violence has claimed at least 260 lives and rendered about 50,000 people homeless.