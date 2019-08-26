Groom’s brother dies in celebratory firing in Bihar’s Begusarai

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:06 IST

In a case reported from Begusarai, Bihar, minutes before a couple exchanged garlands, the groom’s brother fell to celebratory firing on Sunday night. He later died in the hospital.

The victim was identified as Mohhamd Saddam, whose brother’s wedding was scheduled for Sunday. The victim hailed from Fooltora town under the Alauli police station area. At around 10 pm, according to the rituals, the procession reached the bride’s house. Minutes before the couple reportedly exchanged garlands, the groom’s family members began dancing in front the bride’s house.

According to a report, one of the bride’s family members, pulled out a country made pistol and began firing in the air. Five such bullets were shot. One of these bullets hit the groom’s brother.

The report also mentioned that soon after the incident the victim was rushed to a local hospital in Begusarai, where Saddam succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night at around 11:55 pm.

“The bullet hit Saddam who suddenly fell on the road, bleeding profusely. He was rushed to a hospital in Begusarai and police were informed. It was around 11.55 pm that Saddam succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The body was sent for the post mortem,” said Sambhu Prasad Yadav, SHO Balia police station.

A case has been registered and the probe is underway.

This is the sixth such incident since January this year.

In one the recent incidents, on July 9, 2019, right after exchanging garlands with the bride, the groom in Patna fell to celebratory firing by close friends and died in the hospital later. The groom’s brother also suffered injuries. The incident occurred in Vijapat area under Shahpur police station area limits.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 15:06 IST