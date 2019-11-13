e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies

Vikram Singh was a resident of Jagoti village, which comes under the purview of Raghvi police station. The incident happened when his son Ranjeet Singh and members of their family and friends were going to a temple in a procession.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bhopal/Ujjain
A 47-year-old man was killed in a celebratory firing during his son’s pre-marriage ceremony in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Wednesday, said police.
A 47-year-old man was killed in a celebratory firing during his son’s pre-marriage ceremony in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Wednesday, said police.(Sourced)
         

A 47-year-old man was killed in a celebratory firing during his son’s pre-marriage ceremony in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Wednesday, said police.

Vikram Singh was a resident of Jagoti village, which comes under the purview of Raghvi police station. The incident happened when his son Ranjeet Singh and members of their family and friends were going to a temple in a procession.

According to police, Vikram Singh got shot in his chest and collapsed. He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“The person who fired the shot is yet to be identified. We are questioning those who were a part of the procession. As per the eye-witnesses, there were three rounds of firing and the last one hit Vikram Singh,” said Antar Singh Kanesh, additional superintendent of police, Ujjain.

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an FIR has been lodged,” he added.

(With input from Anand Nigam in Ujjain)

tags
top news
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News