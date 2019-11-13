Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:04 IST

A 47-year-old man was killed in a celebratory firing during his son’s pre-marriage ceremony in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Wednesday, said police.

Vikram Singh was a resident of Jagoti village, which comes under the purview of Raghvi police station. The incident happened when his son Ranjeet Singh and members of their family and friends were going to a temple in a procession.

According to police, Vikram Singh got shot in his chest and collapsed. He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“The person who fired the shot is yet to be identified. We are questioning those who were a part of the procession. As per the eye-witnesses, there were three rounds of firing and the last one hit Vikram Singh,” said Antar Singh Kanesh, additional superintendent of police, Ujjain.

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an FIR has been lodged,” he added.

(With input from Anand Nigam in Ujjain)