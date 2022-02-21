Home / India News / Guj BJP’s social media post removed after row
Guj BJP’s social media post removed after row

The post, which was taken down by Twitter, also subsequently became inaccessible on social media websites such as Facebook and Instagram.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi

A social media post by Gujarat unit of the BJP that depicted Muslims hanging by a noose was made unavailable on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, a day after it sparked massive outrage, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The post by BJP Gujarat read, “Satyamev Jayate. No pardon to the terror spreader”. Twitter confirmed it had proactively taken action against the post. The post has been actioned in keeping with Twitter rules, according to the public notice.

It came on the heels of a special court in Gujarat on Friday sentencing 38 people to death and 11 others to life imprisonment for serial bomb blasts that killed 56 people and injured 200 more in Ahmedabad in 2008. The 49 convicts, which included former Students Islamic Movement of India chief Safdar Nagori, were punished for carrying out 21 blasts that ripped through the city on July 26, 2008 within a span of 70 minutes.

