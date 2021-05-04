Gujarat adds 13,050 new Covid-19 cases, 131 more deaths

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 13,050 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 131 fatalities, including 23 in Ahmedabad, taking the count of infections to 6,20,472 and the toll to 7,779, the state health department said.

At the same time, 12,121 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 4,64,396, it said in a release. With this, the state's recovery rate has improved slightly to 74.85 per cent. Gujarat is now left with 1,48,297 active cases, the department said.

At 4,754, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new cases, followed by 1,574 in Surat. Among other districts, Vadodara reported 943 infections, Jamnagar 727, Bhavnagar 472, Mehsana 459, Gandhinagar 309, Navsari 200, Kheda and Sabarkantha 198 each, Mahisagar 195, Junagadh 176 etc.

At 23, Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities in the state in the day, followed by Jamnagar and Rajkot which reported deaths of 14 patients each. While 13 patients died in Vadodara, Surat and Bhavnagar each reported 10 deaths.

A total of 1,27,03,040 people have been vaccinated in Gujarat so far of who 26,82,591 beneficiaries have received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines, the department said. A total of 52,528 people from the age group of 18 to 44 years were vaccinated on Tuesday.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the total number of Covid-19 cases rose to 8,329 with 192 fresh infections. With 229 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases in the UT rose to 6,541. A total of four patients have died so far in the UT, which is now left with 1,784 active cases, officials said.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,20,472, new cases 13,050, death toll 7,779, discharged 4,64,396, active cases 1,48,297, people tested so far - figures not released.