Gujarat announces 5-member panel headed by ex-SC judge to prepare Uniform Civil Code draft

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a five-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai to prepare the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said at a press conference,"To prepare the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and create the law, a 5-member committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai has been constituted. The committee will submit its report to the state government in 45 days, based on which the government will take a decision."

Patel further stated that the Constitution of India is “for fulfilling the duties of citizens”.

"Under the leadership of Modi Ji, this year, we are celebrating 75 years of the Constitution. His goal is to implement the Common Civil Code nationwide so that everyone gets equal rights," ANI quoted Patel as saying.

Citing the revocation of Article 370 and the banning of Triple Talaq, Patel said, "Promises made regarding the abrogation of Article 370, One Nation One Election, and Triple Talaq are being fulfilled."

"In the same direction, Gujarat is continuously working to fulfill Modi Ji's resolve. The government is working to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all," the Gujarat CM stated.

Other members of the committee include retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff.



Uttarakhand 1st state to implement UCC

On January 27, Uttarakhand became the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

The Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, which applies to all residents of the state irrespective of their religion, also bans polygamy and child marriage.

The Act does not apply to the Scheduled Tribes notified under Articles 342 and 366 (25) of the Constitution and persons and communities protected under Part XXI.

UCC's main provisions and objectives include making the legal processes related to marriage simple, streamlined and transparent. The law promotes social harmony while ensuring the protection of personal rights. It defines the eligibility criteria for marriages saying neither of the parties should have a living spouse, PTI reported.

Chapter one of the UCC dealing with marriage and divorce clearly states that a marriage may be solemnised/contracted between a man and woman if they have attained the eligible age for marriage and neither party has a spouse living at the time of the marriage. Both should be mentally healthy and capable of giving consent to marriage, it says.

According to the UCC, the legal marriage age of the man should be 21 years and that of the woman 18 years, and both the parties should not be within the ambit of prohibited relationships. The UCC also makes marriage registration compulsory within 60 days. However, a marriage will not be considered invalid merely due to non-registration, says the UCC.

Marriages that took place from March 26, 2010 to the implementation of the Act will have to be registered within six months, it says. Marriages that that took place before March 26, 2010 can also register (not mandatory) if they fulfil all the legal eligibility. Persons who have already registered their marriage as per the rules do not need to register again, but they will have to give acknowledgement, PTI reported.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)