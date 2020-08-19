e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gujarat ATS arrests man sent by Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP’s ex-minister Gordhan Zadafia

Gujarat ATS arrests man sent by Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP’s ex-minister Gordhan Zadafia

Two pistols were recovered from the possession of the man, whose identity will be revealed after completion of preliminary questioning

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:49 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Gangster Chhota Shakeel.
Gangster Chhota Shakeel. (HT file photo photo)
         

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested a ‘sharp shooter’ who was allegedly sent here by gangster Chhota Shakeel to kill a BJP leader, a senior ATS official said on Wednesday.

The man, who was staying in a hotel on Relief Road in Ahmedabad, fired one round at the ATS team during the late Tuesday night operation following which he was nabbed, the official said.

“Based on a tip-off that Chhota Shakeel has sent a sharp shooter to kill a BJP leader, our team raided the hotel late last night. The accused fired one round at us when we tried to catch him. Luckily, no one was hurt. We eventually overpowered him,” he said.

Two pistols were recovered from the possession of the man, whose identity will be revealed after completion of preliminary questioning, he said.

According to the hotel manager, a Mumbai resident booked a room there on Tuesday and was later caught and taken away by the ATS team.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Gir Somnath district, state BJP leader Gordhan Zadafia said he was informed that the man was sent to eliminate him.

“Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja has informed me that a sharp shooter has been caught before he could harm me,” said Zadafia, who is on a four-day tour of the Saurashtra region with state BJP chief C R Paatil.

tags
top news
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Sushant’s family on SC verdict: ‘We love our country more than ever’
Sushant’s family on SC verdict: ‘We love our country more than ever’
Gujarat ATS arrests man sent by Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP’s ex-minister Gordhan Zadafia
Gujarat ATS arrests man sent by Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP’s ex-minister Gordhan Zadafia
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In