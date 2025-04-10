Gujarat become pioneer in sectors that will shape global economy over 25 yrs: Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed Gujarat as a leader in industries set to define the global economy for the next 25 years. Amit Shah virtually addressed the inaugural ceremony of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Annual Trade Expo-2025 (GATE-2025). (X/AmitShah)

“Gujarat has emerged as a pioneer in all the key sectors that will shape the global economy over the next 25 years,” Shah said, virtually addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (GCCI) Annual Trade Expo 2025.

Shah said the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were the “greatest asset” in India’s industrial journey, and urged GCCI to build a modern ecosystem that links MSMEs with startups to energise youth-led entrepreneurship.

“MSMEs are our greatest asset. If we look back, every major industry has once begun as a small-scale enterprise. Gujarat’s small industries have made a significant contribution to the nation’s industrial growth,” Shah said, adding that GCCI should take the lead in integrating the legacy of small industries with the energy and innovation of startups.

He also praised Gujarat’s industrial ecosystem, crediting its business-friendly environment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure as chief minister which he said, was bolstered during chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s term.

“Entrepreneurs looking to establish industries in Gujarat are assured of a business-friendly environment, free from political interference, with efficient systems and no strikes,” he said linking this to Modi’s idea that strong infrastructure builds a solid economy, making Gujarat a key player globally.

He said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India made remarkable progress over the past 11 years, and emerged as a global leader across multiple domains. He praised CM Patel for upholding this legacy, citing the Kutch Renewable Energy Park, Dholera Smart City, and India’s first bullet train project.

“The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry has played a very important role in the development of Gujarat. For 75 consecutive years, the chamber has upheld that tradition, maintained dialogue with the government, cared for public interest, and stood shoulder to shoulder with the people during natural calamities,” Shah said.