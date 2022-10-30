'Deeply saddened': PM Modi, President Murmu, among leaders to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse

At least 60 have been killed and hundreds are feared trapped after a cable bridge collapsed on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi district on Sunday evening. Multiple teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army and Air Force have been deployed for relief work, with many being already taken into safety. Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia said the death toll can go up, with reports saying several are still trapped in river.

Eyewitnesses told news agency ANI that many people had gone to Morbi for Diwali holidays and weekend since it's a “tourist-friendly place”. They added that the incident probably occurred owing to huge crowd on the bridge, and that when it collapsed, people fell over each other.

Reuters, citing local media, reported that 400 people were on the bridge at the time of the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel have both announced aid for the families of deceased and those injured. Patel took to Twitter to state that he has cancelled all his scheduled events for the day, and is reaching the collapse site in Morbi to take a stock of the situation “in person”.

Besides PM Modi and Patel, several other leaders took to the micro-blogging site to condole the loss of lives.

Union home minister Amit Shah said that he is “deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi” and has spoken to “Harsh Sanghvi, minister of state for home and other officials of Gujarat in this matter”.

President Droupadi Murmu also took to Twitter to share her condolences, saying the “tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried”.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said he is “distressed to hear about the tragic accident in Morbi” and prays for the “safe rescue of all and speedy recovery of those injured”.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called the incident “very sad” and urged all of his party workersto “extend all possible help to the injured persons in the accident and help in the search of missing people”.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge echoed Gandhi, and made similar request to his party workers. “My condolences & prayers are with the bereaved families,” he tweeted.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal also joined in the list by taking to Twitter to condole the loss of lives. His counterpart from West Bengal Mamata Banerjee also said that he is “deeply concerned” about the incident.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the “untimely demise of priceless lives” a “very sad news". “I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and the missing brothers and sisters to be safe,” he tweeted.

