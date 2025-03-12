Gujarat: College student blackmailed over nude video, raped for over 16 months

A 20-year-old college student from Gujarat's Banaskantha district was allegedly raped by seven persons repeatedly for nearly 16 months after being blackmailed with her nude video, PTI quoted police officials as saying on Wednesday. 20-year-old college student was allegedly raped by seven persons (HT FILE)

According to the FIR, one of the accused befriended the woman over Instagram months after she started attending a college in Palanpur in 2023. In November that year, he persuaded her to join him for breakfast at a hotel.

The FIR claimed the accused identified as Vishal Chaudhary allegedly spilled food on her dress and took her to a room on the pretext of cleaning it.

When the woman removed her clothes in the bathroom, Chaudhary allegedly barged inside it and filmed her. When she protested, the accused threatened to make the video public and post it on Instagram.

Using the same clip, he forced the student to have physical relations with him and his friends at different places on different occasions between November 2023 and February 2025, the FIR alleged.

After the woman approached the Palanpur taluka police, a case was registered against six identified and an unknown person under sections concerning repeated rape and criminal intimidation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused have also been booked under section 67 of the Information Technology Act concerning the publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form. Efforts are being made to nab the accused persons, said a police official.

UP: Tuition teacher held for raping 10-year-old girl in Ballia

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Manjeet Singh, PTI quoted the police official as saying. According to police, Singh would stop the survivor, studying class third, in his coaching centre after the students had left under the pretext of teaching her mathematics and would rape her. He also threatened the girl to not tell anyone about it, the girl's mother told the police.