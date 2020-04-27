e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh passes away due to Covid-19

Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh passes away due to Covid-19

In a twitter post, party leader Shaktisinh Gohil wrote that Shaikh got infected while helping the poor in Ahmedabad.

india Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:28 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Ahmedabad
Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh
Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh(ANI)
         

Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh has passed away due to Covid-19, party leader Shaktisinh Gohil said.

“I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him, was a stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our Gujarat Congress family, I knew him for 40 years when he was with Youth Congress. He was relentlessly working with poor people and was infected with COVID-19. RIP my friend,” Gohil tweeted on Sunday.

In another post, he wrote that Shaikh got infected while helping the poor in Ahmedabad.

“My friend Badru was a true #CoronaWarrior. He got infected with coronavirus whilst helping poor people in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He is a big loss to our Gujarat Congress family as he succumbed to COVID-19. Lesson for all: Please take care and cooperate with your local authorities,” Gohil said.

tags
top news
PM, CMs to discuss graded lockdown exit on video call
PM, CMs to discuss graded lockdown exit on video call
Covid-19 lockdown: India should open up now
Covid-19 lockdown: India should open up now
Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine
Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine
Mutual funds scramble to keep lid on Franklin impact
Mutual funds scramble to keep lid on Franklin impact
Kim Jong Un ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Kim Jong Un ‘alive and well’: Seoul
All because of them: Pakistani cleric blames women for Covid-19
All because of them: Pakistani cleric blames women for Covid-19
70% of Indian citizens abroad are in 6 W Asian nations, shows data
70% of Indian citizens abroad are in 6 W Asian nations, shows data
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news