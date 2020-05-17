Gujarat cops and labourers clash in Rajkot, it was about three Shramik trains

Updated: May 17, 2020 22:50 IST

Gujarat police arrested 25 labourers in Rajkot and also booked around 200 of them for allegedly damaging vehicles and hurling stones on police and a local journalist on Sunday.

Deputy inspector general (DIG), Rajkot range, Sandeep Singh said the incident took place around 7.30 am in Shapar industrial area which falls on the highway between Rajkot city and Gondal.

Some cops and a local journalist got injured in the incident. However, the injuries were minor in nature, police said.

“Three Shramik trains scheduled for today were supposed to leave for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh but they were postponed yesterday night and a message was delivered to the migrants. But many of them feared the trains may leave without them and gathered at the Shapar area. As the crowd swelled, some anti-social elements took advantage of the situation and instigated the crowd after which a journalist, who was recording the incident, was attacked with stones and his camera was snatched,” said DIG Singh.

He said the policemen were pelted with stones when they tried to control the situation. The crowd also damaged a bus parked nearby.

“In order to control the situation, police had to use mild force. Within 20 minutes the situation was brought under control. The migrants were assured that very soon the trains will be arranged,” said Rajkot range DIG.

The accused were booked under section 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily hurting public servant), 143 (unlawful assembly) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigation of this case has been handed over to a deputy superintendent of police rank officer.

Singh said that hours before the departure of a Shramik train, the migrants are called at one place for screening and recording of details before they are taken to the railway station in busses following social distancing.