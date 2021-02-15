IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Gujarat extends night curfew in 4 metro cities from tomorrow
Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.(Reuters)
Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.(Reuters)
india news

Gujarat extends night curfew in 4 metro cities from tomorrow

The duration of the curfew has been curtailed in the new order by an hour which begins only at midnight, while the existing night curfew begins at 11pm.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:52 PM IST

The Gujarat government on Monday extended the night curfew in four metro cities—Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot—of the state until February 28, additional chief secretary of the home department Pankaj Kumar was cited as saying by news agency ANI. The duration of the curfew has been curtailed in the new order by an hour which begins only at midnight, while the existing night curfew begins at 11pm. The new order comes as the existing night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat is ending on Monday.

“Starting February, Gujarat will strictly follow till February 28 the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on January 27. The night curfew would continue to be in force in four metros of the state - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat. But it would now be between 11pm to 6am till February 15,” Kumar had said on January 30, according to news agency PTI.

Also read | Vijay Rupani could be in hospital for a week, says Gujarat deputy CM

Earlier in the day, chief minister Vijay Rupani tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was hospitalised on Sunday in Ahmedabad after he fainted on a stage during an election rally in Vadodara.

Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 265,244, and 4,401 fatalities, PTI reported citing the state health department. Also, the Covid-19 vaccination drive to give the second dose of the vaccine to people covered in the first phase began in the state on Monday.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare had said that as of 8am on Monday 683,903 people had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 gujarat night curfew coronavirus gujarat cm vijay rupani
Close
External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayer on Monday. (ANI PHOTO).
External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayer on Monday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

India, Japan pitch for Assam to be hub of connectivity with Southeast Asia

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:25 PM IST
  • External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki visited Assam to review projects being implemented with Japanese support, and outlined a vision of Assam playing a crucial role in India’s efforts to link up with and benefit from new markets in Southeast Asian nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"To promote their wider adoption across India, the MoU between Danfoss India and IISc aims to increase knowledge systems around natural refrigerants both at the academic and industry level", company statement said.(HT File Photo)
"To promote their wider adoption across India, the MoU between Danfoss India and IISc aims to increase knowledge systems around natural refrigerants both at the academic and industry level", company statement said.(HT File Photo)
india news

Danfoss, IISc ink pact to promote natural refrigerants

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:23 PM IST
The collaboration aims to develop a research and training centre focused on promoting the use of natural or CO2-based refrigerants, a company statement said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
india news

Ker CM launches fibre optic network for free internet access to 20 lakh families

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:07 PM IST
KFON is a joint venture of Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). A consortium led by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was selected to implement the project in March 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Trivendra Rawat ordered a probe after a meeting with officials of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Chief minister Trivendra Rawat ordered a probe after a meeting with officials of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer’s resignation as cricket coach

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:59 PM IST
  • Wasim Jaffer resigned from the position of coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team on February 8 citing "interference and bias of selectors and CAU office bearers in team selection and promoting non-deserving players."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.(Reuters)
Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.(Reuters)
india news

Gujarat extends night curfew in 4 metro cities from tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The duration of the curfew has been curtailed in the new order by an hour which begins only at midnight, while the existing night curfew begins at 11pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: A Royal Bengal Tiger jumps from a pond inside an enclosure at the Byculla Zoo in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The zoo reopened on Monday after 11 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_15_2021_000038A)(PTI)
Mumbai: A Royal Bengal Tiger jumps from a pond inside an enclosure at the Byculla Zoo in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The zoo reopened on Monday after 11 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_15_2021_000038A)(PTI)
india news

Mumbai’s Byculla zoo reopens after Covid shutdown, draws 1,400 visitors on Day 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • The Byculla zoo which was shut down on March 25, 2020, reopened after almost a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri men addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday(Sourced)
Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri men addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday(Sourced)
india news

Pak spouses of Kashmiri men flag their plight, seek citizenship, travel papers

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:55 PM IST
  • The group of women appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan to look into their issues from a humanitarian point of view because they have been unable to go home and meet families and relatives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana's home minister Anil Vij is seen in this file photo. (HT Photo)
Haryana's home minister Anil Vij is seen in this file photo. (HT Photo)
india news

‘Not subject to removal’: Twitter on Haryana minister Vij’s tweet on Disha Ravi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Vij had tweeted in Hindi on Monday, saying that wherever seeds of anti-nationalism are found, they have to be exterminated from the roots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
india news

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Meerut, address ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ on February 28

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The Delhi CM, who also heads the AAP, will join a list of political leaders who have addressed the mahapanchayats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.ramesh pathania(MINT_PRINT)
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.ramesh pathania(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Russia from Wednesday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs said this year's first visit abroad by the foreign secretary to Moscow signifies the importance India attaches to its close and friendly relations with Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State Election Commission of Punjab on Monday ordered to conduct re-election in three polling booths of Municipal Council Patran and Samana in the district (PTI Photo)(PTI)
State Election Commission of Punjab on Monday ordered to conduct re-election in three polling booths of Municipal Council Patran and Samana in the district (PTI Photo)(PTI)
india news

Punjab's civic body elections: SEC announces re-polling in 3 booths of Patiala

ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • SEC said that repolling would be held on February 16, from 08.00 am to 04.00 pm and counting will take place on February 17.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police named three persons including the JD-U MLA in the FIR.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
Police named three persons including the JD-U MLA in the FIR.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

Bihar police book JD-U MLA in murder case of former member of district board

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Police said a dispute over contract work appears to be the main reason behind the murder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns in 2018 after the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to the temple annulling an age-old bar on women of reproductive age. (HT PHOTO).
Kerala had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns in 2018 after the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to the temple annulling an age-old bar on women of reproductive age. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Ahead of assembly polls, Sabarimala issue back on radar in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • Nearly 50,000 people were booked at the height of the temple agitation three years ago and youngsters are running pillar to post amid a host of cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
india news

SC panel on farm laws holds consultations with agri-professionals, academicians

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:31 PM IST
In a statement, the committee said it held a detailed discussion with academicians and professionals on Monday through video conferencing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a mid-level Delhi police officer, during the exercise, police noticed that every station had a large seizure of alcohol bottles and drugs.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
According to a mid-level Delhi police officer, during the exercise, police noticed that every station had a large seizure of alcohol bottles and drugs.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Bihar police arrest bootleggers’ associates from Haryana in Muzaffarpur

By Ajay Kr Pandey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Police said some of influential traders of IMFL from Haryana are running a big alcohol smuggling racket across the country with political patronage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP