Gujarat HC lawyers continue to abstain from work over judge’s transfer proposal

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHCAA) continued to abstain from work on Saturday to protest the proposed transfer of justice Sandeep N. Bhatt from the Gujarat high court to Madhya Pradesh. The association had also formed a committee to make a representation to the Supreme Court, requesting that it rescind the proposal. (Photo:Gujarat HC website)

The association decided to abstain from work at its extraordinary general body meeting on Tuesday afternoon, following the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to transfer 14 high court judges including justice Bhatt.

The association also formed a committee to make a representation to the Supreme Court, requesting that it rescind the proposal.

Lawyer BM Mangukiya said a delegation of the association met Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Thursday in this connection but there was no immediate outcome.

“We apprised (CJI) of the fact that we do not know the reason why the reason why an upright, honest and no-nonsense judge has been transferred. The collegium functions transparently; therefore we do have a right to know why the judge has been transferred. We also apprised the chief justice that we have serious apprehension that the correct facts are not being placed before the collegium,” Mangukiya, who was part of the committee, said.

Mangukiya said the four-day strike by lawyers at the high court was the longest in decades; the last one in 1983 lasted six weeks. “After that, there hasn’t been any strike,” he said.

GHCAA president Brijesh Trivedi said they were heard “very patiently” and asked to submit additional copies of their representation. “The delegation was assured that the Chief Justice of India and the collegium members would review their comprehensive submission,” Trivedi said.

For now, Trivedi said the association would continue to abstain from work.