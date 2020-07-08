e-paper
Home / India News / Gujarat HC to remain closed for 3 days after 7 persons test positive for Covid-19

Gujarat HC to remain closed for 3 days after 7 persons test positive for Covid-19

During the three-day closure, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will carry out a thorough and comprehensive exercise for cleaning and sanitising the entire premises of the High Court.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 11:41 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
The judicial functioning of the High Court will remain suspended during the closing period.
The judicial functioning of the High Court will remain suspended during the closing period.(HT photo)
         

Gujarat High Court will remain closed from Wednesday till July 10 for sanitisation of the entire premises after six staff members of the High Court registry and one constable from Vigilance Department were found Covid-19 positive.

“It is resolved that the entire premises of the High Court be shut down for three days starting from Wednesday, July 8 to Friday, July 10,” read a circular.

It further stated that the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will carry out a thorough and comprehensive exercise for cleaning and sanitising the entire premises of the High Court, Judicial Academy and Auditorium, including inside of the buildings such as chambers, offices, record rooms, washroom etc during this period.

“The judicial functioning of the High Court will remain suspended during the above period,” it added.

