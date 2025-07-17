Gujarat man throws 7-year-old daughter in Narmada canal: ‘I killed her because…’

A man in Gujarat's Kapadvanj allegedly threw his seven-year-old daughter into a canal in front of his wife. Reason: Vijay Solanki, from Chelavat village in Kathlal taluka of Kheda, was reportedly upset about having two daughters and wanted a boy child. The accused, Vijay Solanki, allegedly stopped his bike near the Narmada canal, took the child near the edge and pushed her.(Image for representation/PTI)

According to a report by The Times of India, the incident took place on July 10 when Solanki, his wife Anjana, and their daughter Bhoomika were returning from a visit to the temple.

While coming back, Solanki allegedly stopped his bike near the Narmada canal and took the child near the edge and pushed her. He also warned his wife not to tell anyone about the incident.

Also Read | Andhra man surrenders after hanging, burning daughter due to love affair

Kheda district superintendent of police Rajesh Gadhiya said the couple initially reported that Bhoomika slipped and fell into the canal while looking for fish, reported NDTV.

"At that time, Antarasuba police registered the case as accidental death and began an investigation. They soon turned suspicious and interrogated the family's relatives. It was now that Anjana confessed and explained what had happened. She also took the police to the crime scene," Gadhiya said.

Also Read | Woman kills unmarried daughter who was pregnant

In her complaint to the police, Anjana said that her husband was upset about not having a son and often argued with her.

"My husband made Bhoomika stand on the banks of the canal without my knowledge. He said he was showing her some fish, but pushed her straight into the canal. Before I could understand anything, Bhoomika fell into the canal and I stood there helpless," she told reporters, according to NDTV.

'I wanted a son'

According to the police, Vijay Solanki has confessed to killing her daughter during interrogation.

"I killed my daughter because I wanted a son. Society expected one from me. I was under pressure," the 35-year-old told the police, according to the Times of India report. "I killed her because she was not a boy."

Vijay also told the police that he killed her elder daughter as she was older and stayed with her maternal uncle, and he felt less attached to her.

"Though his hatred for a girl child doubled after the birth of the second daughter, he decided to kill the elder one as she was not living with him and he did not have any feelings towards her," Gadhia said.