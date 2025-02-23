MUMBAI: A 46-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing her daughter after finding out that she was pregnant. The police said the younger sister of the deceased assisted in the murder. Woman kills unmarried daughter who was pregnant

Dubey is a resident of Yeshwant Gaurav Phase, Nallasopara West. On Thursday, she informed the police her 20-year-old daughter, Asmita, a college student, died of stomach pain. However, the police found suspicious injuries on her body. An officer from Nallasopara police station said, “She had swelling on her face and some suspicious injuries on her body. We sent her body for post-mortem to JJ Hospital.”

The post-mortem pointed out injuries to her body, and marks on her neck, concluding they were strangulation marks. Following this, the police registered a case of murder.

The police arrested Mamta and learnt that she killed her daughter after finding out she was pregnant with her boyfriend. “Mamta asked her daughter to abort the pregnancy as she was unmarried. As her daughter refused to, her mother assaulted her. Her 17-year-old younger sister tied her legs to help her mother in the assault,” the officer said.

Mamta will be in police custody till Tuesday. The minor, yet to be arrested, is taking her HSC exams.

A case was registered under sections 103 (murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt to another person) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in connection with the murder.