Gujarat man vanishes in Thailand; parents suspect he's held captive by agents, seek govt help

A couple from Gujarat's Vadodara has claimed their 28-year-old son has been missing for five months and suspect he has been held captive in Thailand by agents, officials said on Thursday, adding that police has launched a probe into the matter. The man's parents have appealed to the Gujarat and central governments to find his son and bring him home.(REUTERS/Representative)

The couple – Nagarbhai Ranpara and his wife Rita – submitted an application to the Sama police station in Vadodara a few days ago and sought their help to trace their son and bring him back home, according to news agency PTI.

Assistant commissioner of police ('G' division), GB Bambhaniya, said on Wednesday that the probe has been handed over to the Vadodara city crime branch given the seriousness of the matter.

How Vadodara man went missing

The Vadodara couple said in their application that their son, Tushar, went to Dubai in April last year with the help of two local immigration agents to work in a private firm.

Then, a Dubai-based agent named Abhishek Kumar sent him to Thailand in September 2024, the couple claimed, adding that Tushar stopped communicating with them five months ago.

ACP Bambhaniya said the couple suspects their son has been held captive and is being forced to work without his consent.

He said the probe has been handed over to the crime branch to trace Tushar and contact him as soon as possible.

Nagarbhai Ranpara appealed to the Gujarat and central governments to find his son and bring him home.

"He remained in contact via video and voice calls after reaching Thailand last year. But his calls have stopped coming for the last five months. We suspect agents involved in sending him to Thailand took away his phone and held him captive. We appeal to the state government and the Centre to bring back our son," PTI quoted Ranpara as saying.