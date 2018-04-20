Gujarat police arrest three in Surat rape and murder case

Three persons, including the main perpetrator, involved in the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Surat have been arrested, the Gujarat government said on Friday.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja told the media here that Gujarat Police arrested the key perpetrator from a village in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, who will be brought to Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that Surat Police had arrested three persons in the case. All accused are believed to be originally from Rajasthan.

Police had found the body of the girl with over 86 injuries dumped in the bushes near Jeeav Road in Pandesara area of Surat on April 6. An autopsy revealed that she was brutally raped and tortured for days before her murder.

A case of rape was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The minister said that over 400 personnel of Surat police and Ahmedabad Crime Branch worked on the case.

Police analysed the mobile data and CCTV footage from a 3-km radius of the spot from where the body was found. The case was finally cracked after police zeroed in on CCTV footage of a black car moving suspiciously in the area.

Earlier, police suspected that the girl hailed from either Odisha, West Bengal or Jharkhand. An Andhra Pradesh man had come forward to claim the girl was his daughter. Surat police even carried out a DNA test to verify his claim.

“On April 9, a woman’s decomposed body was found lying a few km from the spot where the girl was found dead. We believe she is the girl’s mother. We will carry out a DNA test,” Jadeja said.

“We will appoint a special public prosecutor to pursue the case in a fast-track court,” Jadeja said.