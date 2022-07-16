Gujarat: Pothole-riddled NH-48 a nightmare for motorists; NHAI blames rain

Multiple potholes on the Vapi-Silvassa National Highway-48 after the incessant monsoon rain in Gujarat have exposed the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) road development claims.

The Indian Express reported that a 10-km stretch of road between Vapi and Silvassa was riddled with potholes, due to heavy rain. Residents took to social media to share the condition of the stretch.

Gujarat | Vapi-Silvassa National Highway 48 remains completely riddled with potholes after heavy rains pic.twitter.com/TU2zHSW9B1 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

While NHAI officials blame the rain for the damage, they claim that the repair work is done on a regular interval but the rain resurfaces the potholes again, The Times of India reported. It added that commuters going towards Mumbai have to shell out toll fees at three locations — in Surat, Navsari and Vapi.

NH 48 Kamrej. Trucks are stuck because of heavy rain in surat and navsari district. pic.twitter.com/lgNRxMmjVK — Sagar Valand🇮🇳 (@SagarValand1) July 15, 2022

Thousands of vehicles pass through this road every day. In such a situation, the risk to life and property has increased due to potholes.

However, the NHAI has reportedly initiated procedures to start the recarpeting work of the 10-km stretch.

Around half a kilometre area at Vapi GIDC to Chanod village near Silvassa headquarters of Dadara and Nagar Haveli is riddled with potholes causing difficulty to the commuters.

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Gujarat on Saturday with the Valsad and Navsari districts among the worst affected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression had formed in the morning over the northeast Arabian Sea and off the coast of Saurashtra, and that as of 11.30 am it was 70 km south-southwest of Okha and moving in a north-northwest direction.

As the water started receding in several parts of the flood-affected areas, the level in Tapi River in Surat district overflowed due to incessant rainfall. Heavy rain has battered Gujarat for the past few days.

