Gujarat rights panel seeks report on attacks on migrants, their exodus from state

The Gujarat State Human Right Commission has sought a report from the state government on the attacks on migrant labourers and their exodus from the state.

Thousands of labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar reportedly fled the state after hate attacks on them in wake of rape of 14-month-old girl by a worker from Bihar last month.

“We have sought a report from the state government, director general of police and commissioner of police, Ahmedabad on what had happened and what steps were taken”, said commission chairperson Abhilasha Kumari.

“The commission has asked them to submit a report within 20 days,” she added.

Meanwhile, various social organizations, industrial estate associations and the administration have joined hands for confidence-building measures in affected areas in Ahmedabad city and Mehsana and Sabarkantha districts.

At Khokhra in Ahmedabad, local residents, who have organized garba dance event on the first day of Navratri Wednesday, extended a special invitation to some 250 migrant families in the area to participate in it.

Uttar Bhartiya Vikas Parishad, a social organization of migrants from north India, has organised a dialogue in Ahmedabad on the theme of `Hamara Gujarat Surakshit Gujarat’ where industrialists, local residents and migrants will share their views.

District authorities of Ahmedabad and Vadodara including collectors and superintendents of police visited the railway stations and talked to migrants boarding the trains to find out the reasons for travelling.

“No one told us that they are going out of fear. Most of them even have tickets booked a month back”, said Ahmedabad collector Vikrant Pande.

According to the Gujarat government , 56 cases have been filed across six districts and 431 people arrested for the violence and threats after a labourer, a native of Bihar, was accused of raping a 14-month-old on September 28.

