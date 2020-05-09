Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital

india

Updated: May 09, 2020 21:38 IST

The number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat climbed to 7,697 after 394 more people tested positive while 23 deaths took the casualties to 472 on Saturday as a central team led by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria visited the state.

Following the request made by Gujarat’s chief minister Vijay Rupani to the Centre, Guleria and Dr. Manish Suneja visited the Ahmedabad civil hospital on Saturday and issued several directions.

The AIIMS director interacted with government and private doctors in the state and also guided the frontline warriors on ground fighting against coronavirus, a government statement said.

“People do not need to be afraid of it (Covid), but precautions are must. One should consult a doctor as soon as they notice any symptom of Covid-19. Elders and patients with co-morbid conditions could be in trouble if there is delay in reporting the symptoms,” Guleria said.

He said that it is difficult to win this battle without public awareness and public co-operation, adding that social distancing, strict implementation of lockdown and protective measures are essential.

The statement said that additional chief secretary, Pankaj Kumar and other dedicated officers for Covid -19 appointed across the state had extensive discussions with the two senior doctors. They discussed the treatment being provided to the patients while the two AIIMS doctors discussed in detail their experiences and knowledge regarding Covid-19, the statement said.

Of the 394 new cases, Ahmedabad recorded the highest with 280, followed by Surat (30) and Vadodra (27). Out of 23 deaths, 20 were reported from Ahmedabad and one each from Banaskantha, Jamnagar and Panchamahal.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary (health) said the least number of deaths in the past week was reported on Saturday. “The recovery rate in the past 15 days has improved by 450%. So far, 2,019 people have been discharged,” she said.

In another development, the government on Saturday announced relief for gas based industries. Secretary to CM, Ashwani Kumar said that the deadline for payment of gas bills, which was due in the second week of March, has been extended till May 10 for all the industries which run on Gujarat Gas. The bills which are due on 10th May,2020 can be paid till 23rd June, 2020

The secretary to CM also said the new industrial units in Gujarat will be provided with relief from all the related acts and norms for 1,200 days. However, they will be bound to follow Minimum Wages, Act, Industrial Safety Rules and The Employee Compensation Act.

Meanwhile, flights from Singapore, Philippines, USA, U.K, and Kuwait, carrying a total of 1,099 people, will land in a phased manner at Ahmedabad airport from May 10.

“All the passengers will undergo thermal screening and necessary medical checkup followed by institutional quarantine,” said Kumar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha said attacks on corona warriors will not be tolerated at any cost and the attackers will face strict actions.

“During the lockdown, some people are making efforts to mislead the citizens of the state to protest against the lockdown while the lockdown is for the benefit of the citizens. Such individuals will be traced and subjected to legal action,” Jha said in a statement.