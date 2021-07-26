Gujarat trader files cheating plaint against Raj Kundra’s firm

An Ahmedabad-based trader filed a complaint with the Mumbai crime branch and the cyber police, alleging that he was duped of ₹3,00,000 by businessman Raj Kundra’s firm on the pretext of making him the distributor for an online game, news agency PTI reported on Monday. Raj Kundra is the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty and is currently in police custody following his arrest last week in connection with an adult film racket.

The complainant Hiren Parmar alleged that he was promised by Kundra’s Viaan Industries that he would be made the distributor for ‘Game of Dot’, an online cricket skill-based game.

The official quoted by the news agency said on Monday that Viaan Industries didn’t keep its promise, following which Parmar demanded he be returned ₹3,00,000 which he had invested, but didn’t receive any response. The official added that Parmar had earlier filed a complaint with the Gujarat cyber department two years ago, but no action was taken. The complainant also alleged that several other people were also cheated by Raj Kundra’s firm.

Parmar approached the Mumbai Police after Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19.

Meanwhile, as the investigation into the adult film racket intensified, the Mumbai Police on Sunday directed the seizure of two bank accounts that Kundra held at State Bank of India in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, bank officials said, adding crores of rupees have been deposited in these accounts.

Kundra, whose police custody has been extended till Tuesday, is likely to face charges of money laundering and violation of foreign exchange rules with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) likely to register cases against him, Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.